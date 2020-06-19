Share:

HYDERABAD - Sindh Minister for Forests and Wildlife, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has underlined the need for more vigorous plantation campaigns in the country particularly in Sindh in order to ensure healthy atmosphere and overcome the environmental issues being faced by the people due to climate change.

The minister emphasized on Thursday while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Urban Forest established by Sindh Forest Department in collaboration with University of Sindh, Jamshoro at the varsity’s main campus premises at Jamshoro under “Sarsabz Sindh-Green Pakistan Programme”.

Shah said the importance of forests could not be underestimated as the world largely depended on forests for its survival. From the air people breathed to the wood they used they sought from the belly of forests, he said and added, besides providing habitats for animals and livelihoods for humans, forests also offered watershed protection, prevented soil erosion and mitigated climate change.

The minister eulogized the role of University of Sindh for taking lead in establishing Urban Forest and congratulated the Vice Chancellor and his team upon the launch of this initiative. He also congratulated the Vice Chancellor for successful start and continuation of the varsity’s online enterprises including virtual classes.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his welcome address highlighted the efforts being made by the management in providing healthy atmosphere in the campuses.

A large number of faculty, officers, employees, students and residents of Jamshoro participated in the event.

NICVD increases security of hospital after firing incident

National Institute of Cardiovascular (NICVD) has strongly condemned the incident in which a doctor was injured in a firing incident in the emergency department of the institute.

The accused in guise of a patient entered the hospital and opened fire on Dr. Fahad Abdul Hussain, who was posted as (PG) in the emergency department, without any reason.

As a result, legs were injured. The accused also opened fire on the patients and attendants but they remained safe.

The injured doctor was rushed to a private hospital, and by the Grace of Allah, the Almighty, his life is out of danger, said NICVD administration.

Strict protocols have been adopted in the NICVD to prevent the spread of a dangerous epidemic such as the coronavirus, which has led to such unfortunate incidents in the emergency sector. Administration said they had adopted a very strict protocol in the hospital to protect our patients, our hospital staff and prevent the spread of this deadly coronavirus epidemic.

Many doctors and paramedics have been affected by COVID-19, and many doctors and paramedics across the country have laid down their lives, but still the doctors have been providing treatment to patients till date.

“We urge patients and their families to cooperate with the hospital administration in this dangerous situation of COVID-19, as doctors and paramedics are at your service day and night without caring for their lives, said NICVD Administration,” he added.

The NICVD administration strongly condemns such violent incidents in its institution and in all the hospitals of the country and calls for the protection of all hospital employees so that they can continue their medical services without fear.