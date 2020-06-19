Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy has reviewed security situation in the region, Pakistan Navy’s operational preparedness, development projects and other important affairs.

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi chaired the conference here on Thursday. Field Commands participated in the conference through Video Tele-conference from respective Headquarters. The Naval Chief was briefed in detail about the ongoing and future projects of Pakistan Navy. Matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed.

The Naval Chief expressed complete satisfaction over the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy. According to the Pak Navy officials, the conference reiterated the resolve to implement the government policies to contain spread of Coronavirus and continue relief activities in different areas.

The forum reviewed the deteriorated security situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris. The forum also discussed COVID-19 situation, reaffirmed implementation of the government policies to restrict countrywide spread of COVID-19 and simultaneous support to countrymen through ongoing relief operations being undertaken by Pakistan Navy. Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision-making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commands undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s policies and plans.