Islamabad (PR): The NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS), Pakistan’s leading university-based think tank, organised a high-powered webinar to examine the implications of ongoing China-India standoff on the security of the region and Pakistan. The virtual event was attended by former veteran diplomats, former senior military officials, academics, policy experts and eminent members of the think tank community. The webinar was chaired by Lt Gen NaweedZaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST & Patron NIPS; and moderated by Dr AshfaqueHasan Khan, Director General NIPS and Principal NUST School of Social Sciences & Humanities. The participants unanimously opined that the current state of relations amongst major powers had turned the region into a critical zone for global peace and stability.