Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge protest against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control, killing four civilians.

The Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked unprovoked ceasefire violations in Nikial and Bagsar Sectors along LoC targeting civil population.

“Four innocent civilians including a woman in Ratta Jabbar and Lewana Khaiter village embraced shahadat, 1 civilian got injured. Pak Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” a military statement said last night.

Yesterday, Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General South Asia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces,

“Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Bagsar and Nikial Sectors of the LoC; 27 year old Razeem s/o Saleem; 25 year old Tehzeeb s/o Saleem; 13 year old Ali Maroof s/o Muhammad Maroof, residents of Ratta Jabbar village in Nikial Sector, and 60 year old Rasheeda Bibi w/o Muhammad Hussain, resident of Lewana Khaiter village in Bagsar Sector, embraced shahadat. Also, 61 year old Muhammad Hussain s/o Fateh Ali, resident of Lewana Khaiter village sustained serious injuries,” said a foreign ministry statement.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 1410 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 12 deaths and serious injuries to 102 civilians.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG underscored that such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights law and international norms, further vitiate the already tense atmosphere.

He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian government must realize that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions are increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region. India must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability.

The DG called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. He urged that the Indian side should permit the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.