Pakistan on Friday has confirmed 136 deaths, joint-highest count in a single day, by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 165,062. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 3,229.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,944 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 62,269 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 61,678 in Punjab, 20,182 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,998 in Balochistan, 9,941 in Islamabad, 1,225 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 769 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,265 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 964 in Sindh, 773 in KP, 99 in Balochistan, 95 in Islamabad, 18 in GB and 15 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,011,106 coronavirus tests and 28,824 in last 24 hours. 61,383 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.