ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed to expedite efforts to formulate a uniform syllabus and its implementation as ending educational apartheid in the country is the top priority of his government.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on reforms in the education system and taking forward the government's agenda in this regard.

The PM also ordered to augment efforts to implement the plan of action as decided with the seminaries to mainstream madrassahs, especially imparting modern education to their students and making them skilled.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Imran Khan advised to evolve a joint future strategy in consultation with the provincial education ministers regarding education and teaching process. Besides, a strategy should also be evolved to address financial difficulties of educational institutions and reservations of parents regarding fees. The PM was briefed on the progress made so far on the efforts for introducing uniform syllabus, reforms in seminaries and the higher education sector, and promoting the initiative of skilled Pakistan.

It was told that a consensus curriculum has been formulated from class one to class five, which will be implemented from April next year.

In addition, relevant stakeholders are being consulted to formulate the syllabus for sixth to eighth grade.

Briefing the Prime Minister on various initiatives such as tele-schooling to continue the education system despite the closure of educational institutions due to Coronavirus pandemic, Imran Khan was informed that an estimated seven to eight million students are benefiting from this facility. Besides, an e-learning portal is also being launched, while services of Radio Pakistan will be hired to educate students in remote areas of the country.

The prime minister directed that distance education and especially in the current situation, easy access to the teaching process from various sources should be ensured and all available means should be utilized in this regard.