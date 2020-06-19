Share:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the book of former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton contains a lot of false information and called Bolton a traitor.

On Wednesday, several US media published excerpts obtained from copies of Bolton's book, "Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," before its scheduled release on 23 June. In the book, Bolton accuses US President Donald Trump of misusing his powers in a number of cases, including asking China for help in the 2020 election. Bolton also claims that Trump was manipulated and easily influenced by the foreign leaders of China, Russia, Turkey, and North Korea.

"I’ve not read the book, but from the excerpts I’ve seen published, John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehoods," Pompeo wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

The secretary of state called Bolton a traitor, who inflicted harm to the United States.

"It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton’s final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people. To our friends around the world: you know that President @realDonaldTrump's America is a force for good in the world," Pompeo added.

On Tuesday, the US Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Bolton to block the publication of his upcoming book for reportedly containing highly classified information.

Trump also said that it was inappropriate for Bolton to publish the book, which contains classified information.