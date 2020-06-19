Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Duke of Cambridge, 37, has been isolating at Amner Hall,Norfolk, with Kate Middleton, 38, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, two, since March - while Prince Charles, 71, has just returned to Clarence House after spending the last few months with Camilla at Balmoral in Scotland.

And now royal expert Katie Nicholl has revealed that William, who turns 38, is ‘upset’ at not being able to see his extended family on the day. Charles and William both attended their first socially distanced royal engagements in London.

According to reports, William, who will spend the day with his family at Amner Hall, has had a ‘mind shift’ about becoming the King one day, and has grown closer to Charles in recent years due to their common ground.