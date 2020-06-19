Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget of Rs923 billion for next fiscal year, 2020-21, will be presented in the provincial assembly today (Friday).

According to the notification, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has been summoned to meet at 03:00 pm today for the budget session.

Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will present the budget in the House.

The provincial authorities have said that no new tax will be imposed this whereas Rs317 billion has been reserved for development projects, Rs30 billion for education and Rs24 billion for health.