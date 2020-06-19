Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The district administration has set up a sale point in Lakki city to provide sugar to the people on control rate.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb inaugurated the sale point established in TMA’s Tanchi office near the main bus stand. Assistant commissioner Lakki Marwat Nadir Shahzad Khan, Betanni Tribal Sub-Division Assistant commissioner Sajjad Hussain and TMO Almer Khan were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Haseeb told the people who had come to the sale point to get the commodity on subsidised rate. He also inspected the store house and directed municipal authorities to cooperate with mill’s officials and operators of the outlet.

He said that sugar would be available at Rs 70 per kg at the outlet. He called upon the people to take advantage of the opportunity and get the commodity on control rate. He also asked the people to bring their computerised national identity card with them to purchase sugar on government’s subsidised price.