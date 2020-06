Share:

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) announced the verdict in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case on Friday afternoon. SCP quashed the Presidential reference sent against Justice Qazi Faez Essa.

The 10 member SC bench unanimously rejected the reference. A ratio of 7/10 decided to refer the case to FBR investigations.

Supreme Judicial Council will carry out further investigation if necessary, as per the short order judgement