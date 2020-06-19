Share:

Supreme Court (SC) on Friday has reserved verdict on Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s constitutional petitions to halt proceedings of presidential reference against him.

During the hearing, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the judgment will be announced at 4:00pm today if all the judges express their satisfaction. We are answerable to Allah Almighty for all our deeds. We are bound to follow constitution and law, he remarked.

Earlier in the day, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) submitted tax record of Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife in sealed envelope in SC.

Justice Qazi’s lawyer Munir Malik also presented the sealed documents in the apex court, saying that don’t know what government wants.

He told that Justice Qazi has never associated his wife’s property with him. It seems that government has mistakenly come to SC instead of going to FBR for this case, he went on to say.

Earlier, wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa had recorded her statement via video-link before SC and said that she bought her first property in London in 2004 and her passport was accepted for the purchase of property in United Kingdom.

She told that her agricultural land, which she inherited from her father and does not belong to the husband, is in district Jacobabad, She added that authorities know about her land as government issued her a tax certificate after submission of statement of assets.

Justice Faez’s wife further said that her tax record was transferred from Karachi to Islamabad and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) failed to provide any answer when asked about the transfer.

She said that she have also showed record of her tax returns in UK from 2016 to date.

In a new written response submitted by Justice Qazi Faez Isa with the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) in the presidential reference filed against him, the judge has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan and several other politicians of possessing offshore companies.

The 116-page response submitted with the apex court by advocate Munir A Malik on behalf of his client, pointed out that several personalities had concealed their assets abroad through offshore companies, and PM Imran was prominent amongst them.

Justice Isa maintained that his wife and children had never concealed any assets abroad using offshore companies, and the properties they own were bought in their own names.