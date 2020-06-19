Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested six persons for selling petrol and gas illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession.

According to details, Airport police conducted raid and apprehended five accused namely Majid, Zahid, Waqas, Shahid, Muhammad Junaid and Sajid Mehmood on the charges of filling gas and selling petrol illegally and recovered 4 gas filling instrument and 120 liter of petrol from their possession.

In another operation, Kallar Saydian police conducted raid and arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shehzad with 50 liter of petrol.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.