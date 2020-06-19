KHYBER - The district administration has placed a smart lockdown in five localities of Khyber to curtain COVID-19 in the district.
According to a notification, issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Khyber, keeping in view rapid rise in corona cases, smart lockdown has been placed in Zerghoon staton, Wali Muhammad Kalley of Landi Kotal, Tedi Bazaar, Sheen Tang of Jamrud and Bar-Qamber Khel, Bara areas of district Khyber. Police and troops have been deployed at the entry and exit points of the areas and unnecessary movements had been made prohibited
DC, Mehmood Aslam Wazir, said that lockdown decision was taken to curtain spread of COVID-19 in the area. “Except emergencies and to meet daily routine usages, entry and exit points to the areas will be strictly restricted and no one will be permitted to enter or leave the localities,” he said adding that the aim of the lockdown was to save people from the deadly coronavirus.
He appealed to the elders of the areas, ullema and members of the civil society to join hands with them to combat the deadly COVID19.