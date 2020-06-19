Share:

KHYBER - The district administration has placed a smart lockdown in five localities of Khyber to curtain COVID-19 in the district.

According to a notification, issued by the office of Dep­uty Commissioner(DC) Khy­ber, keeping in view rapid rise in corona cases, smart lock­down has been placed in Ze­rghoon staton, Wali Muham­mad Kalley of Landi Kotal, Tedi Bazaar, Sheen Tang of Jamrud and Bar-Qamber Khel, Bara areas of district Khyber. Po­lice and troops have been de­ployed at the entry and exit points of the areas and unnec­essary movements had been made prohibited

DC, Mehmood Aslam Wazir, said that lockdown decision was taken to curtain spread of COVID-19 in the area. “Except emergencies and to meet daily routine usages, entry and exit points to the areas will be strict­ly restricted and no one will be permitted to enter or leave the localities,” he said adding that the aim of the lockdown was to save people from the deadly coronavirus.

He appealed to the elders of the areas, ullema and members of the civil society to join hands with them to combat the deadly COVID19.