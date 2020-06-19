Share:

Turkey expects Iraq to "act in cooperation and harmony" in its fight against the PKK group, an official said Thursday.

"The operations 'Claw-Eagle' and 'Claw-Tiger' carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces in the northern regions of Iraq target the PKK organisation, which threatens the national security of our country as well as the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq," Hami Aksoy, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in a written statement.

Aksoy said that these issues were also reminded to the relevant Iraqi authorities by Turkey's ambassador in Baghdad.

On Monday, Turkey's National Defense Ministry announced the start of Operation Claw-Eagle in northern Iraq, saying Turkish fighter jets destroyed caves where terrorists were taking shelter.

The operation was carried out against terrorist bases in Sinjar, Qandil, Karajak, Zap, Avasin-Basyan, and Hakurk.

Separately, Operation Claw-Tiger began in northern Iraq on Wednesday.

PKK often use northern Iraq -- across the Turkish border -- to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.