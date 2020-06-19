Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United Kingdom yesterday acknowledged Pakistan’s cooperation on Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Dr Imran Farooq’s murder case.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner in a statement said: “Today’s conviction marks a team effort between law agencies in the UK and Pakistan working together to get justice for the murder of Dr Imran Farooq.”

He added: “This ground-breaking legal collaboration, assisted by the British High Commission, meant that evidence gathered by the British police could be shared with Pakistani prosecutors and used in the successful prosecution of Mohsin Ali Syed.” Earlier in the day, an Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced key suspects Moazzam Ali, Khalid Shamim and Mohsin Ali to life imprisonment in the Dr Imran Farooq murder case.

Announcing the verdict that was reserved on May 21, the court convicted all three suspects and directed them to pay Rs 1 million each as compensation money to the family of the deceased.

Dr Imran Farooq, a senior leader of the MQM, was stabbed to death by unidentified men outside his home in London on September 16, 2010.

He had claimed asylum in Britain in 1999 and was wanted in Pakistan over different charges including torture and murder but always said that the accusations were politically motivated.

A key suspect in the case, Khalid Shamin, in a confessional statement made to the Pakistani law enforcement officials, claimed that the party founder Alraf Hussain gave him directions to assassinate Farooq. The MQM leader was killed because he was a “potent threat to the leadership of MQM”, he addd.

The British High Commision said the man had been convicted of murdering Dr Imran Farooq in London ten years ago, “thanks to the close co-operation of law agencies in the UK and Pakistan.”

The BHC statement said: “The conviction came about after a ground-breaking piece of collaboration between the UK and Pakistan, which allowed evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police to be shared with Pakistani prosecutors and be presented as part of their case.”

The statement said the conviction ends an investigation into the death of Dr Farooq.

After a trial in Islamabad, Pakistani national Mohsin Ali Syed, 35, was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to murder Dr Imran.

Muhammad Kashif Khan Kamran, 40, a Pakistani national and the other individual who was identified by Met detectives as being involved in the murder, was convicted in absentia of murdering Dr Farooq.

Enquiries into the pair’s background later revealed that both Syed and Kamran were connected to the MQM party, and confirmed the investigation team’s suspicion that the murder had likely been related to politics.