Share:

KARACHI - Yutong Master has donated 40,000 masks to Awais Qadir Shah, Transport Minister, Government of Sindh. The event took place at Sindh Mass Transit Authority Office at Khayaban e Shamsheer, Defence Karachi. The masks were handed over to Minister Awais Qadir Shah by Nadeem Malik, Managing Director Master Motor Corporation (Pvt.) Ltd, and Faisal Meraj, Head of Marketing Yutong Master Buses. On this occasion, Nadeem Malik stated that it is one of the core values of MMCL to serve the society in all possible means. In these critical times, donating these masks is just a small effort from Yutong Master to serve the society.

Yutong Master has been a market leader in Inter-city luxury bus segment in Pakistan. MMCL is the first company to introduce and started the assembling of Euro 3 buses in Pakistan. Currently, their bus model ZK6122HL is running in the market and has been a benchmark for other Bus assemblers specially beating the glory of their competitors having a long-time presence in the market. MMCL in technical collaboration with Yutong (the largest manufacturer of buses in the world), is assembling three (03) models of Yutong Buses namely ZK6122HL (commonly known as Yutong-Master), 8.5m Grand Saloon , and a new high-end Model “Grand Tourist (commonly known as Double Glass Bus) , in its assembling plant in Karachi. Master group is operating since 1963 contributing in various sectors including power, textile, and automotive. Master Motor Corp. (Pvt.) Ltd has a state of the art, commercial automobiles assembling & manufacturing unit in Karachi.