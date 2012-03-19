ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar has offered profound condolence over the loss of lives of twelve Turkish military personnel during a tragic helicopter accident took place in Kabul on March 16.

In a telephonic call to her Turkish counterpart Prof Dr Ahmet Davutoglu, on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, the Foreign minister expressed her deepest sympathies.

, saying that her prayers were with the families of those who died in the accident. She said that people of Pakistan were together with the Turkish people in their hour of grief.