ISLAMABAD - An election commission meeting on Monday reviewed the issues ahead of the upcoming general elections under the chair of Chief Election Commissioner Fakhruddin G Ibrahim.

During the meeting, the Sindh election commissioner presented a report regarding delimitation of Karachi constituencies. The meeting also reviewed progress of political parties' intra-party elections.

Disgruntled leader of the PPP Ms Nahid Khan's application for registration of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was also included in the agenda.

Nahid Khan had filed an application for registration of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) as a political party with the ECP under the provisions of Political Parties Order 2002 with her name as a president Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

The PPP as a political party under the chairmanship of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has yet not got it registered with the Election Commission but contested the elections under the banner of PPP Parliamentarians (PPPP) that was registered with Makhdoom Amin Fahim as a party president to take part in the elections.

Meanwhile, the election commission has summoned a meeting of political parties on Tuesday (today) for allotting election symbols.

All political parties‚ which have applied for the symbols‚ have been asked to send a representative of their party to the meeting at 11:30 am.

If a political party does not attend the meeting‚ the commission will allot a symbol to it in the light of the preferences shown by the party in its application.