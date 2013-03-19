







RAWALPINDI – A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Monday visited the Director General Trade Organisation (DGTO) Office.

The delegation, led by led by President Manzar Khurshid Sheikh, called on DG Trade Organisation Javid-ur-Rehman Qureshi and discussed the problems faced by the business community.

The other members of delegation were RCCI senior vice President Pervaiz Ahmed Warriach, Members Executive Committee Rashid Waien and Fazalur Rehman.

During the meeting, Manzar Khurshid Sheikh said that Rawalpindi Chamber was playing its due role in the promotion of business activities in the region. He said that RCCI striving hard to establish strong working relations with other chambers of the country to actively participate in national economic uplift. He was of the view that DGTO office should play its key role to resolve the problems face by the business community.

Speaking on the occasion DG Trade Organisation Javid-ur-Rehaman valued the role of Rawalpindi Chamber and ensured his full cooperation to the President RCCI and said that all the chambers would be taken on board in policymaking process and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.