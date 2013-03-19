KARACHI - Law enforcers claimed to have killed an alleged militant of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and detained several others during various operations here on Monday.

According to police, an outlaw, identified as Nadeem Mehsood, was killed while his accomplice Khair Alam was arrested with critical wounds in an alleged encounter occurred in Manghopir locality within the remits of Pirabad police station. Police said both were the activists of the TTP.

Police said that encounter occurred when the culprits were trying to snatch a car from someone and were approached by routine patrolling police mobile.

Upon seeing the police, the culprits resorted to indiscriminate firing which was retaliated. As a result, both the culprits sustained bullets injuries and shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where Nadeem succumbed to his injures while Khair Alam was admitted under tightened security.

The police said that the victim’s brother Abid Mehsud was also a notorious terrorist of the TTP and operated from Manghopir locality. The officer claimed that the victim and arrested suspects were involved in several attacks on law enforcers, especially in Manghopir, Pirabad and surrounding areas. Separately, rangers claimed to have apprehended at least 36 suspects during a targeted operation conducted in Brohi Goth area of Landhi.

According to details, rangers conducted a raid, on a tip-off, with heavy contingent of Rangers personnel and lady searchers and detained about 36 suspects during door to door search operation. Aerial surveillance was also carried out to avoid escape of the suspects during the operation.

According to Rangers spokesman, a torture cell was also discovered during the operation while 69 weapons of different calibers and narcotics were also recovered. The identities and affiliations of the detainees were not disclosed and no one was handed over to the police till the filing of this story. Elsewhere, a suspected member of the Arshad Pappu group among 135 suspects was taken into custody during a targeted operation in Pak Colony, Jahanabad, Haroonabad and their surrounding areas.

The operation was carried out following the killing of two policemen in a targeted attack on Sunday night while perfuming their duty at Haroonabad. Police also claimed to have arrested Suleman Lashari, a close aide of Arshad Pappu, during the operation.

According to Pak Colony division SP Syed Ali Asif, accused Lashari was wanted in various cases including murder, attempt to murder and kidnapping for ransom. The SP said that the police also recovered about 40 weapons of different calibers during the operation and the suspects were being questioned and their criminal record was being verified.