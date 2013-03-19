LUSAKA (AFP) - Zambia’s former president Rupiah Banda was questioned for more than three hours by government investigators Monday, just days after parliament voted to strip him of his immunity from prosecution. Banda - who ruled the country from 2008 to 2011 - faces allegations of corruption, money laundering and fraud, which his lawyers say are part of a political ploy to silence dissenting views. Questioning ended Monday without him being charged or arrested. Namukolo Kasumpa, a spokeswoman for the criminal investigations department, said Banda would return for further questioning on Tuesday. He emerged from the meeting to meet a throng of supporters, and called on them to stay calm.