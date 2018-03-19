KARACHI - Police on Sunday raided a den in Defence Housing Authority and arrested fifteen operators of international network of gamblers.

The raid was conducted on a tip-off at a bungalow on Phase V, Khayaban-e-Janbaz within Darakshan police limits.

The 15 operators arrested included Atif, Faraz, Faisal Patni, Ghulam Qadir, Taimur, Zaheer Abbas, Zia Abbas, Zulfiqar, Faisal, Farhan, Fahad Dehdhi, Jafar, Waqas and Waqar.

Their arrests were disclosed during a press conference held by Clifton SP Tauqeer Naeem. Police official said that the gang had hired a bungalow for gambling purpose and once they even also attempted to attack it with lobbing hand grenade in 2017 but another bungalow was mistakenly hit by a hand grenade.

Police officials said that the suspects were part of the biggest gambling network, adding that the suspects had been engaged in gambling at a bungalow for gambling purpose on the Pakistan Super League. The police also recovered over Rs600, 000, 16 cell phones, three laptops and other equipment use in gambling.

Gambling is common in Pakistan during PSL matches. Sources privy to matter said that billions of rupees have already been invested on gambling in PSL 3 and the cash has been transferred to foreign countries including India and Dubai through Hundi and the gang of bookies were busy in preparations for the coming final of PSL 3 to be scheduled on March 25.