As Karachi prepares to host Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, Sindh Police claimed to have arrested on Sunday at least 15 bookies, including a local TV channel employee, allegedly preparing to place bets on PSL matches. According to Karachi’s SSP Clifton Tauqqeer Naeem, the Darakshan Police officials recovered a total of Rs6.5 million in local and international currency, 39 mobile phones, three laptops and expensive watches during a raid at a bungalow on Khayaban-e-Badban in Defence Housing Authority (DHA). The police officer claimed that at least 88 bookies were currently active in the city.
15 suspected bookies arrested in Karachi
