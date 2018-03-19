islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 358 outlaws during the last 15 days, according to the police officials.

The outlaws include 18 dacoits and 108 absconders. The police also recovered looted items worth Rs. 53.791 million from them. The officials said that Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi had directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest. Following his directions, renewed efforts were made and the police achieved remarkable success.

According to the police, eight dacoity/robbery cases were traced and 18 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs. 1.033 million from them. Police also nabbed 24 culprits in 14 cases of street crime and theft and recovered looted items worth 23.788 millions. Likewise, police initiated crackdown against those involved in drug pushing activities. The police nabbed 60 drug pushers and recovered 14.077 kilogram hashish, 1120 gram heroin and 2557 wine bottles from them respectively.

Eighteen persons were held for their involvement in car-lifting/tempering of vehicles, motor cycle theft. The police recovered car and motorcycles worth Rs. 24.17 million from them. The police also recovered 97 bikes during the current week worth more than Rs. 4.8 million which were stolen from various areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and districts of Punjab. Investigation in 237 cases was completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts. The police said it also arrested 54 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered three kalashnikovs, 51 pistols and 416 rounds from them. Legal action was taken against 204 beggars. In all, 29 search operations were conducted in various areas of the city and 71 suspects were also held besides recovery of weapons and ammunition from them. Two blind murder cases were also traced and four persons involved in the crime were nabbed during the reporting period. Cases have been registered against these accused at various police stations of the capital.