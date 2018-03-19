BAHAWALPUR - The Pak army as its custodian has opened for public the Noor Mahal that was built by then princely state of Bahawalpur before the independence of Pakistan.

Bahawalpur is a cultural and historical city. It was a princely state before the independence of Pakistan founded by Abbasi Family who migrated from Baghdad to the Subcontinent in the 18th century.

Abbasi Family ruled Bahawalpur for more than 200 years (1747-1955). In 1947, Nawab Muhammad Sadiq Khan acceded the state with Pakistan in 1956 and opened his treasure for Pakistan because the socio-economic condition of the country was very critical at that time.

Nawabs made several buildings during their reign; Noor Mahal is one of them. The first look of Noor Mahal took us in the past and we are enthralled by the glory and dignity of our Muslim rulers. It consists of 32 rooms 14 in basement, six verandas and five domes.

It covers the area of 4,140 Square meter or an area of 44,600 square feet. The history of the state and biography of Abbasi Family with pictures and maps have been given on the walls of the palace in the form of beautiful paintings. Noor Mahal was constructed by Nawab Muhammad Sadiq fourth for his queen Noor. It is said that she rejected it as, from the corridor, she saw the nearby graveyard. The construction of this palace began in 1782 and was completed in 1875. Noor Mahel was built at a cost of Rs1.2 million.

The structure is quite elegant and the interior still intact and beautiful as if it were in its beginning. A circular lawn lies on the front, back and on the side, which is also used for events. This palace had been constructed under the supervision of English architecture Hennnan. This palace encompasses Islamic style and the tinge of Subcontinent.

The ceiling of the Darbar Hall is made of pure colours of flowers rather than synthetic colours and the floor's tiles are made with joining 21 pieces. The Greek Corinthian order was used in columns, railings, and pediments and arches elaborating the Greek architectural style. The important is that no cement and iron had been used in its construction. The whole palace was made of mud which were prepared with the mixing of rice with pulses. The coins of the state were buried when foundation of palace were laid for good omen.

Over 150 years before, when there was no concept of electricity the structure of palace was made in such a style that the whole palace illuminates. For cooling purposes, a network of tunnels was filled with water in the foundation of palace which creates the sense of coldness when the air blows in the palace. This stunning palace was built in the middle of a beautiful garden having a fountain and water tank. Elegant carpets are covering its verandahs and Noor Mahal walls are decorated with beautiful paintings and ornaments most of which are made by western artists. It is a double-storey palace having exquisite furniture and tremendous fixtures like cupboards and chandeliers. It is rich with beautiful collection of arms few of the muskets and swords are displayed on walls.

Noor Mahal was used as guest house for the state nobilities. Cabinet meetings were also organised here by Nawab and the notable guests were allowed for visit. For some time in Nawab reigns the palace was used as state court where Nawab used to address the courtiers. Many dignitaries of international level visited the palace and historical function was held to celebrate the union of British government and Bahawalpur State on March 8, 1934.

It is one of the monuments in Punjab and among the most exquisite buildings of Pakistan. The Department of Archaeology announced Noor Mahal as a protected monument in September 2001.

Nowadays, Pak army is the custodian of the palace and takes care of it. Now it is open for public and dignitaries. This palace now serves as an army mess but is open for public too. Pak Army decorated it with beautiful lights while a light and a sound show have also been arranged for the dignitaries as well as general Public. This palace screams out the rich cultural heritage that the motherland possesses.