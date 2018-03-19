islamabad - An International conference will be held here on Wednesday (March 21) at Allama Iqbal Open University to discuss the society-related issues, like health, nutrition, and environment.

The event is being organized by University’s Department of Home and Health Sciences, a news release on Sunday said. Such research-based events were being consecutively arranged by the University to promote a research-based culture that is relevant to the society’s overall socio-economic development.

The University’s incumbent Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui attached high importance to the dissemination of research-based knowledge, through research journals and conferences for the community’s benefit and professional development. In the last three and half years, the University published 17 research journals, as well as holding thirty national and international conferences.

According to the department, the event will provide an opportunity to the participants to discuss multidisciplinary academic issues.

It is the first time that such event on the issue of health and environment is being arranged at an international level.

According to the Faculty member Dr. Mahpara Safdar, the participants will also share their research-based current knowledge on the issues to bridge the knowledge gap and promote research.

It was hoped that the outcome of the conference will lead toward behavioral change to achieve sustainable development, which integrates environment, economy, and society.

The conferences deliberations will evolve strategies for engaging the public and securing policy-makers support for the creation of socially inclusive healthy communities.