SIALKOT - Brazil Ambassador to Pakistan Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday (today). SCCI Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja told the media that the Brazilian Ambassador would discuss in detail the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting schedule to be held at SCCI. The Brazilian ambassador will also visit several leading industrial units in Sialkot.