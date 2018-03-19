SIALKOT - A police constable was allegedly poisoned by his lover over a monetary issue in Uggoki here the other night.

Naheed Akhtar, wife of slain constable Robin Maseeh, told Uggoki police that her husband had extramarital relations with Bushra Bibi. She alleged that Bushra allegedly gave her husband poison in food due to which he died on the way to hospital. She claimed that doctors confirmed that the deceased had died of poisoning. Police handed over the dead body to the bereaved family after medico legal formalities. The police also arrested Bushra Bibi and registered a case against her. Further investigation was underway.