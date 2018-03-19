KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said that Karachiites will get modern facilities after the completion of development projects worth Rs 75 billion initiated by the federal government in the metropolis.

He said this while addressing the annual ceremony of English Speaking Union of Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the Governor House, here on Sunday.

He said that under the Karachi Development Package various projects of Rs 25 billion are in progress in the city while many other projects have been initiated worth Rs 50 billion through the federal government’s development funds.

The Governor said that Karachi is once again becoming the city of lights because of positive steps taken by the government.

He said that the federal government has initiated various projects in the city, including water, Green Line bus project and other schemes. He said that the government has also completed long-awaited Lyari Express Way project.

Muhammad Zubair said that world is recognising Pakistan’s economic stability, peace and its importance for attraction of investment.

The Governor Sindh said that by the government efforts the country has not only become peaceful but the energy shortage has also been overcome and the economy has become stable.

He said because of government’s steps Pakistan has joined the fasting progressing countries of the world.

Muhammad Zubair said that he is confident that Pakistan has a bright future. He said that recent international surveys also acknowledged improvement in the country’s economy.

He said that Pakistan has a lot of natural resources and its 60 percent population comprises of youths.

On the occasion Aziz Memon, Majeed Aziz, Abdul Qadir Jafer and consul generals of various countries and a large number of citizens were also present.

Majeed Aziz also addressed the ceremony and thanked the Governor Sindh for his role in the progress of Karachi.