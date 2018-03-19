RAWALPINDI:- Security forces apprehended five terrorists and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on Sunday in various areas of Balochistan. The IBOs were conducted in Quetta, Uch, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Pishin and Sibbi areas of Balochistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here. The ISPR said that six terrorists also surrendered. The recovered cache of arms and ammunition include mines, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), explosives, detonators submachine guns and communication equipment.–APP