SADIQABAD - Stink emitting from the garbage heaps and ponds of stagnant water, speaking volumes about the authorities' negligence, have made residents' days and nights restless.

A survey report conducted by The Nation reveals that the sewer system of the city has been left clogged, thanks to the authorities who are least bothered to come out of their offices and do something practically for the solution to the grave situation.

Besides, there lie piles of trash in the streets and on the city roads giving Sadiqabad a look of waste dump.

During the survey, the correspondent approached Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) district leader Mian Farhad Ali who expressed concerns over the poor cleanliness and sewage system of the city. He told The Nation that the municipal committee had turned a blind eye to the civic issues being faced by the masses i.e. poor sanitary system. "Water ponds and garbage heaps in residential areas have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, threatening outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases in the city," he said.

He urged the authorities concerned to take immediate notice of the worsening sanitary condition in the city and order the officials ensure cleanliness at the earliest.

QURAN KHAWANI

Quran Khawani was held at Chak 199P for the departed soul of mother of a social activist and Tehsil Municipal Committee general councillor Sher Muhammad Sahi. She had died few days back. The participants offered Fateha and recited verses from the holy Quran for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

DRUG-PUSHER HELD

A man was arrested for carrying drugs. Kamalia City police stopped a suspicious person namely Abdul Maalik near Kamalia Railway Crossing. During frisking, police recovered 350g of hashish and cash from his possession. The police registered a case against the suspect and put him behind bars.

BOOKED

A shopkeeper had been booked for selling substandard fertilizer. Assistant Agriculture Officer Kamalia Khalid Mehmood raided the shop of Rafique on Chichawatni Road, obtained samples of fertilizers and sent them for examination. The report came out negative, proving fertilizers substandard. A case had been registered against the shopkeeper at Kamalia City police station.