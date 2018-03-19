German artist Anna Konjetzky to perform at PNCA

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in collaboration with Goethe Institute in Pakistan have organized “Lighting”, a German-Pakistani collaborative dance performance by the famous German artist, Anna Konjetzky on March 19. The performance will take place at the auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

“Lighting,” the igniting, torching, kindling, is the title of Anna Konjetzky’s dance piece in which the choreographer fixates the audience’s gaze on the bodies of the nine dancers on the stage. Inspired by numerous pictures of the protest movements around the globe, “Lighting” simply investigates that spark, that moment of collapse, of discharge.– APP

Tribute paid to poet Habib Jalib

ISLAMABAD: A rich tribute was paid to revolutionary poet Habib Jalib here at the literary session “Muzakra” organized by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa). Poet Iftikhar Arif, while addressing the participants said, Jalib’s poetry became popular during the martial law imposed by Gen Ayub Khan, and he would recite his poetry during Fatima Jinnah’s public meetings in the 1960s and 70s. “However, Jalib never discussed his own problems and always talked about the issues of other people,” he said. Jalib was in prison when his son died but he still continued to fight for the truth,

“It is a fact that it was only Jalib who wrote and recited poetry about the darkest era of Pakistani history”, said the poet. Jalib’s daughter Tahira Jalib recited some of his poems, including the famous Dastoor.

She said at the event that a road or hospital in the country should be named after her father. Habib Jalib was a big name in the Urdu poetry; his work besides affecting modern poetry of the Urdu language also had a very positive impact on the poetry of other languages. The poetry of Habib Jalib can be divided into two parts, first of which comprises ghazals composed during the period when Jalib had chosen to keep a somewhat low profile. He died on March 12, 1993 at the age of 65.– APP

CTP starts free-of-cost bike driving classes for women

RAWALPINDI: City Traffic Police (CTO) under the Women on Wheels (WoW) project of the Punjab government has started free of cost motorcycle driving classes. According to the spokesperson of City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, female instructors have been appointed to impart training to women who would be registered for the course. The spokesperson further said that women who will successfully complete the two-week course would be issued free driving licenses without any test.– APP

Females who want to get registered for the course can contact the concerned personnel on 0333-69131264. The minimum age for the registration has been fixed to 18 years and the classes are being conducted at Police Lines.

The spokesman stated that last year, 150 women received bike riding training at the Police Lines.

Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU) of Punjab Government introduced the Women-on-Wheels initiative in collaboration with the respective City Traffic Police and district governments in November 2015 to empower women through provision of free motorcycle training. The campaign was launched in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Sargodha where it has trained over 3,000 women and continues to train further candidates. Women interested in availing the training can visit any SRU and Punjab Traffic Police training centres. The ultimate aim of the WoW campaign is to promote mobility of women in Punjab and empower them to become independent individuals.