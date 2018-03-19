KARACHI - The Sindh Forest Department in collaboration with Deokjae started Go Green Tree Plantation drive to plant thousands of trees along the Hyderabad Mirpurkhas Dual Carriageway.

Minister for Works and Services Imdad Ali Pitafi was the chief guest at the ceremony. He said: “The government is committed to improve the quality of life of the citizens and to facilitate them by strengthening road connectivity. The private-sector participation will be encouraged to achieve this aim as it leads to uplift the economy and living standards of the masses.”

He added that the government wanted to ensure that progress would not come at a cost of the environment suffering for local population and roadside plantation is a part of our policy to improve the environment.

The minister also appreciated the efforts of Deokjae for local community services and environment preservation. He also praised the management of the company for proper maintenance of the Dual Carriageway.

The Chief Executive of Deokjae Muhammad Intesaruddin in his welcome address thanked the Minister and the Government of Sindh for their patronage and continued support.

He said that Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Dual Carriageway (HMDC) is the company’s major achievement. “The road is of economic and strategic importance as it connects to the major arteries of the province and has also provided an impetus to the Farm to Market access thus facilitating the farmers in the region,” said Intesar.

He said that with the help of most advanced technologies, the company ensured on-time completion of the project with stringent quality control procedures. Furthermore, Deokjae enhanced the efficiency of the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Toll Gate by installing state of the art Electronic Toll & Traffic Management System that is the latest and matches global standards.

He said the project has created hundreds of jobs for locals including women who are working as operators at toll plazas. The Chief Executive also informed the guests about the efforts and initiatives taken by the company besides the ‘Go Green Tree Plantation Drive’. He said the company is operating a 24/7 Free Medical Trauma Center with a free Ambulance Service since start of the HMDC project and has so far treated thousands of people free of cost.

The event was attended largely by senior officials of the Government of Sindh including the Public Private Partnership Unit Sindh, Commissioners of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, the Deputy Commissioners, DIG Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Chief Conservator of Forest Department Sindh, the Board of Directors of Deokjae, notables of the area, children and teachers of local schools.