SANGLA HILL - A local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that the government had failed to provide basic facilities to the public.

During a meeting with the party office-bearers here, PTI candidate from PP-98 constituency Arslan Idrees Chattha said instead of resolving the public issues, the corrupt rulers were busy increasing their bank balances.

He said that health and education sectors were being neglected by the rulers and the government had not given any plan for the improvement, causing a myriad of problems for the poor. He said that poor patients were left with no option but to contact private healthcare centres due to lack of facilities and unavailability of modern equipment. He said it was a matter of great displeasure that the higher authorities were consistently rejecting the plan to set up new hospitals. "The failure of the motorcycle ambulance plan was also taking its toll on the public exchequer," he said, adding that many projects had become useless, as they were started without proper planning. "Similarly, dozens of schools lack boundary walls, computer labs, furniture and other basic facilities," he added. He said that the Punjab government was playing foul with citizens in the name of free education, as hefty fee was being received by education boards while admitting admission forms.

The PTI leader further said that the Punjab government had provided billions of rupees to 56 public companies for development projects but they had failed to deliver due to rampant corruption. "It was astonishing to know that no legal action was taken against them by the government," he regretted.

Talking to media, Arslan Idrees Chattha said the government was completely dysfunctional as its ministers were being tried in courts. The PTI leader demanded placement of the names of political leaders facing court trial on the Exit Control List. He also flayed disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for, "what he said", hatching conspiracies against democracy and national institutions to save the wealth he and his family had looted.