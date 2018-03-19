LAHORE - The Punjab School Education Department and the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) have signed an agreement to set up a cadet college in Fort Munro, Dera Ghazi Khan.

The signing ceremony was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, the air chief marshal and other officials.

School Department of Education Secretary Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik signed the agreement on behalf of the Punjab Government and Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi signed the agreement on behalf of the PAF. The government of Punjab will provide 100 acres of land for the cadet college and welfare city in Fort Munro and also provide a grant of Rs1 billion.

Addressing the participants in the event, Shehbaz said that establishment of cadet college in Fort Munro was a moment of pride for him. He said the agreement between the Punjab government and the PAF in this regard was a welcome step. He said the plan for establishing a cadet college in Fort Munro for the welfare of the society is a hallmark that will facilitate not only residents of Dera Ghazi Khan but entire Pakistan.

He said that “we have full confidence in the professional capabilities of PAF which has the ability to defeat enemies and its services for the wellbeing of society are appreciable”. He said this project of Special Education Centre with the cooperation of PAF and Government of Punjab will be a role model. He said that services of the chief of PAF, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, for the defence were undeniably imperative however his valuable services in the field of education cannot be ignored. “Sohail Aman is pride of PAF and he is leaving after playing the best innings,” he said.

The chief minister further said that he had increased the glory of PAF four times and his efforts to ensure security of air boundaries of the motherland were commendable.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, while addressing the participants of the ceremony, said that providing education and other facilities to the public was a joyful and gratifying honour for him. Not only a cadet college or public school but Fort Munro will look like a great city. He said that PAF was the pride of the nation as it was now self-sufficient in making modern appliances.

He said PAF had modern aircraft and other instruments. He said “we are grateful to Punjab government for their cooperation as we have to rely on education and technology if we want to change the destiny of our country and nation”. Moreover, he said, the chief minister had made a great contribution to the mission of public service. He assured that PAF will meet the expectations of nation.The function was attended by Federal Minister for Water and Power and FMDA Chairman Sardar Awais Ahmad Laghari, Provincial Ministers Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Jamal Khan Laghari, Air Marshal (r) Qazi Javed, Air Martial (r) Jamshed, Air Vice Marshal Amir Masood, Air Vice Marshal (r) Hamid Khawaja, Chief Secretary, officials of PAF and provincial secretaries.

Before this, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed various issues related to the establishment of cadet college in Fort Munro.

