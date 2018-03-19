LAHORE - The board of directors meeting that approved appointment of Gujranwala Waste Management Company (GWMC) Secretary Mehran Afzal has been found to be “fictitious” by the audit department, sources told The Nation.

The audit also detected the company managing director was appointed in violation of rules. The controversial officer later embezzled over three billion rupees and fled the scene.

Mehran Afzal was shortlisted without having required "minimum 8-10 years relevant experience", the audit report said.

Audit held that open and fair competition for selection of the secretary was avoided and BoD was forced to select the secretary from the smaller pool of applicants.

The Auditor General of Pakistan has been conducting audit of the public sector companies after their scam surfaced in the media. NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal had directed the provincial chapter of the anti-graft giant to look into the affairs of the companies, to audit the financial matters besides sifting the recruitment process.

The audit observed severe violation of rules in the GWMC’s finance, appointments and procurement matters.

Neither the LG&CD secretary nor GWMC MD Sohail Tippu, the DC, was available for a comment. However, company secretary Mehran Afzal said that he had nothing to do with the audit matters. “The report is with the MD, the DC office and he could not comment,” the company secretary said. However, sources claimed that the company secretary himself received the report and attended departmental accounts committee meeting at the Civil Secretariat.

An officer of the company on condition of anonymity said the LG&CD department would hush up the irregularities indicated by the AGP. Moreover, the documents say that signatures of Mehran Afzal, then merely an applicant for the post of company secretary, was appended on each page of the minutes of 22nd meeting fraudulently.

Ali Asad Malik, ex-company secretary, was shown present in the meeting whereas he had already left the GWMC. No ex-officio member of BOD was present in the meeting which approved secretary’s appointment, the report adds. Notice for the subject BoD meeting was approved by the MD instead of the chairman, BoD meeting was shown held on notice of two days instead of mandatory seven days, the report points out.

The official documents further say that in the advertisement detail of required education and experience was not mentioned.

Talking about the recruitment process, the report says, details of total number of applicants were not available. In the absence of any criteria, the management of the GMWC shortlisted, at random, two out of over fifty candidates to be interviewed in the BoD. Details of interviewers and board members who conducted the interviews for the key slot of the company secretary were not available on record.

Neither the details of the score awarded by the interviewers are available nor was the final merit list prepared.

Antecedents of Mehran Afzal were not verified after a lapse of three years and the curriculum vitae submitted shows his domicile was of Lyyah but copy of the domicile found on record showed the domicile of District Gujranwala.

The applicant attached professional experience of working with law firms based in Lahore but certification of registration as lawyer issued by the Punjab Bar Council showed him practitioner of law in District Layyah.

On the request of managing director, who was also appointed in violation of rules, the BoD approved to give the additional charge of General Manager HR & Admin to Mehran Afzal. Afzal was also given Rs25,000 per month as additional charge.

Secretary Mehran Afzal was allotted vehicle and an expenditure of Rs1,349,555 was incurred besides provision of drivers on account of POL and maintenance and repair of official car in two years. Audit is of view duties of secretary are of ministerial in nature and terms of employment contract did not include entitlement of official vehicle etc.

Moreover, the secretary was given extension after the expiry of first tenure as company secretary from February 17, 2015 to February 16, 2017.

To accommodate Mehran Afzal for the second term a condition of “three years public sector experience in the similar capacity” that was hard to come by. For such reasons, only 12 applicants turned up and no one could meet the criteria except Afzal.

On the direction of the BoD, HR Committee in its 7th meeting dated 30th June, 2017, “unanimously resolved, decided and approved to rationalize the salary package of newly appointed secretary Afzal to the tune of Rs 400,000/per month (all inclusive) with all eligible perks according to the provisions of HR Manual of GWMC with effect from July 1, 2017”.

Security of the record revealed, Mehran Afzal was himself the member of the HR Committee which decided his package in violation of the rules and the universal principle of jurisprudence.

The documents further say that the HR committee in its 7th meeting dated 30th June, 2017 had deliberations on salary of other Waste Management Companies for rationalization of package of secretary, Mehran Afzal. BOD showed reservations that Mehran Afzal as company secretary was drawing irrational package of Rs 671,704 including allowances etc. The company secretary also had drawn an amount of Rs 1.94 million as bonus.

Audit is of the view that in size, budgetary outlay and operations, GWMC falls in the bracket of Faisalabad (FWMC), Multan (MWMC) and Sialkot (SWMC) but package of secretaries of these companies were not shown in the analysis. Audit found packages of company secretaries in FWMC, MWMC and SWMC was far less what Mehran Afzal was drawing during his tenure 2015-2017 and what he was authorized by HR Committee of which he himself was one of the members.

Finance Department also differed with this saying it should not be more than Rs 275,000 per month. Observation of Finance department representative was ignored and not taken on record.

Before the termination of probation period, on 13-05-15, salary package of Mehran Afzal was revised from pay Rs.261, 360 to Rs 388,100 along with additional allowance. There was nothing available on record which could justify increase of 48% in salary package within three months in employment. Javed