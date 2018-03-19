DUBAI - A hand injury has left Misbah-ul-Haq on sidelines for the Pakistan Super League Qualifier against Karachi Kings in Dubai on Sunday night. The Islamabad United captain has suffered a hairline fracture in the side of his hand, near the wrist. The 43-year-old also missed Islamabad's first two games of the season with a hamstring injury.

Islamabad will miss Misbah's leadership even if his batting has been a peripheral force this season: he has only batted four times in eight matches, with a top score of 22.

Misbah spent Saturday in hospital, getting his injury assessed, and insisted that he could play the game with injections. But he failed to get fit for the key match and his absence JP Duminy took over the captaincy. Rumman Raees, Islamabad's vice-captain, led the side in Misbah's absence in the first two games of the season, but was himself ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury, after playing only three games. Raees injured his knee during fielding earlier in the tournament and flew back home a week ago to start rehabilitation. West Indian star Andre Russell was also ruled out of the tournament earlier due to injury.

Karachi Kings won the toss and have opted to bat in the match that would decide the first finalist of the season.

Duminy was also declared he would have chose batting first. “I would have batted as well. Runs on the board are vital in a game like this. Misbah has a broken hand. Sahibzada Farhan comes in for him and Samit Patel comes in for Steven Finn. We are feeling very confident. It is important that we bring our A game out today.”

Meanwhile, all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been declared fit to play tonight's qualifier against Islamabad United in abig boost for Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings management has confirmed Afridi was fit to play and was part of the playing eleven. It dispelled uncertainty that had arisen after the 38-year-old was said to be suffering from knee pain. Sources privy to the matter had said yesterday that Afridi's knee pain had flared up again, casting doubt on his availability for the qualifier. Karachi is already without their regular captain Imad Wasim who is being treated and recovering from a concussion he received during taking a catch in the field.

Karachi Kings captain Eoin Morgan said. “We will have a bat first. The dew should not be a factor. It is tremendously exciting. Tonight is the first of the opportunity. We have gone for the same combination.”

Islamabad finished top of the PSL's league table, with seven wins from their ten games. The winner of the Qualifier will directly enter the tournament final, which is scheduled for March 25 in Karachi. The loser will take a flight to Lahore to play an Eliminator on March 21 at the Gaddafi Stadium, against the winner of the other Eliminator between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiator on March 20.

The Pakistani players in the Peshawar and Zalmi squads have already landed in Lahore. The overseas players who have committed to travelling to Pakistan will fly out from Dubai on March 19.

Islamabad United (Playing XI): Jean-Paul Duminy(c), Luke Ronchi(w), Alex Hales, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Samit Patel, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, M Sami

Karachi Kings (Playing XI): Khurram Manzoor, Joe Denly, Babar Azam, Eoin Morgan(c), Colin Ingram, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Irfan Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Tymal Mills.