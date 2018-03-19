KARACHI - The provincial government has formed a Healthcare Commission which would be a great achievement for patients.

The Commission will strive for the rights of patients, doctors and healthcare establishments. Sindh Healthcare Commission is the authority to register complaints for any mismanagement in healthcare service delivery.

This was the crux of the health summit 2018 organised by the Consumer Association of Pakistan at a local hotel on Sunday. Prof Tipu Sultan Chairman Sindh Healthcare Commission spoke of the burden of diseases and challenges faced by healthcare in Pakistan. He said it had initiated registration process for doctors and hospitals, which is free. All healthcare service providers have to register with the Commission. He said Healthcare Commission will also work to fight quackery and work towards these quacks who are playing with the precious lives of poor people.

Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan said that it will work together with the Sindh Healthcare Commission to create awareness for the Rights of patients. He lauded the role of Chief Justice towards healthcare and cited his visit to JPMC where he gave a grant of Rs 1 million to Dr Seemi Jamali for managing improved performance at JPMC.

He said the government should not only monitor services of hospitals and consultant clinics but also inspect machines and equipment being used at these centers properly to save lives of the people on the priority.

Healthcare Commission and National Accreditation Council should form a system on healthcare and medical facilities in order to regulate them in accordance with the best practices and systems available in the world through Standard Operating System (SOPs).

Speakers at the summit said the government should not only hold accountable but also penalise hospitals and medical institutions showing negligence in providing medical facilities to the general public. They were of the view that the government should also monitor the availability of the medicines in different cities and keep vigilance on the overpricing by the pharmaceutical companies.

They also added that the government should set up a comprehensive health insurance policy system for the public, who are taxpayers and citizens of the country, to provide them sufficient financial cover in case of major health issue and accidental injury. Kaukab Iqal appreciated the support of the event partners for making the successful event of Frist Healthcare Summit. Answering to questions, Dr Minhaj Qidwai, CEO Sindh Healthcare Commission gave information on registering and filing complaints with the Commission.

Towards the end all attendees signed a charter of rights and responsibilities for the consumers of healthcare prepared by Jamila Soomro Director at Sindh Healthcare Commission under the guidance of CEO Sindh Healthcare Commission.