LAHORE - Former chief selector Muhammad Ilyas has flayed the foreign cricketers for not playing in Pakistan in the PSL3 eliminators and final to be held in Lahore and Karachi respectively.

Talking to The Nation, Ilyas said when the foreign players were promised for foolproof security and the arrangements in Lahore and Karachi, it is their moral and professional duty to come and play in Pakistan.

“If foreign players come to Pakistan to play here, they will surely remember the warm welcome and hospitality of Pakistanis, who are passionate cricket lovers. Their arrival will also help in bringing full-fledged international cricket in Pakistan,” he said.

He suggested the franchise owners that while signing the foreign players, they should discuss and convince them to play in Pakistan if their team qualify for the semifinals and final, as convincing them well is the only thing that can help in bringing them to Pakistan. It will also boost their teams chances of winning the coveted trophy, as those teams, which don’t have services of foreign players in the semifinals and final, have to face defeat against those, who have complete squad.

“Peshawar Zalmi owner and management did their job well as all of their players have agreed to come and play in Pakistan. While most of the foreign players of Islamabad United and Karachi Kings are coming while most of the Quetta Gladiators players aren’t coming and this will create difficulties for them,” he added.

Recalling his old times, Ilyas said that when South African cricket was banned, former Test cricketer Younus Ahmed and he went to South Africa just to help them promote and revive their cricket. “Other teams and players should also show sportsman spirit and play in Pakistan to help us in difficult times.”

About ongoing PSL3, he said that the Pakistan Super League is getting better and better every year and this time too, the more exiting and enthralling matches were witnessed especially the two, which entered the super overs. The standard of fielding and bowling was also better, while the eliminators in Lahore and final in Karachi would be remarkable.

He said that even the Indian Premier League (IPL) started producing players for national team after 3 to 4 years, but the PSL right from the start gave the national some promising and quality players, who proved their mettle in international cricket as well. “The PSL has become a production house for Pakistan crikcet, which will keep on giving top quality players to the national team.”

Lauding the efforts of PCB chairman Najam Sethi for the great initiate of PSL and bringing international cricket to Pakistan, Ilyas said the PCB chairman and his team has been working very hard, which is evident through success of PSL and tours of international teams to Pakistan. “It was PCB and Sethi, who held PSL-2 final in Lahore which helped in bringing World XI to Pakistan, then Sri Lanka team visited the country and now the West Indies will be playing a three-match T20 series in Karachi, which is a good omen for Pakistan cricket and will help in bringing full-fledged cricket in the country.

“I am grateful to the West Indies Cricket for sending their team to Pakistan. It is a very great gesture by them and will surely help us revive full-fledged international cricket here. I hope more international teams will follow the West Indies team and pay visit to us to enjoy not only cricket here but also the love and hospitality of Pakistanis,” he said.

Ilyas said he is hopeful that with the active support of provincial governments and Pakistan Army, the PSL-3 semifinals in Lahore and final in Karachi will be conducted in a befitting manner. “The successful conduct of PSL second leg will send the world a very positive message that Pakistan is a safe place to host any international sports event,” the former cricketer added.

“I am sure that the PCB under the leadership of Najam Sethi will soon succeed in bringing the entire PSL in Pakistan, which will be dream come true for Pakistanis. The PSL belongs to Pakistan and when its complete edition will be played in Pakistan, it will not only provide the best moments to cricket-crazy nation to enjoy by seeing their international heroes playing in front of them, but also help raise the standard of Pakistan cricket,” Ilyas concluded.