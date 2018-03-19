PESHAWAR - Former vice president, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), M Adnan Jalil has called for adoption of banking-friendly policies in the annual budget for financial year 2018-19.

Talking to journalists here on Sunday regarding the upcoming national budget, he demanded incentives for the banking sector to bring it out of the prevailing crisis-like situation.

He proposed the exempting of the banking sector of the With Holding Tax and Federal Excise Duty, saying these levies are bearing highly negative impacts on the banking sector.

He particularly demanded the abolition of the cash withdrawal limit of Rs50,000.

Not only this, he also called for cutting of the ratio of General Sales Tax (GST) to single digit and its levy on all sectors except education across the country.

He termed the SME sector is backbone of the national economy and demanded the training and guidance of the business community through Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda), National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTEC) and Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to bring it at par with the demand oriented businesses of the 21st century.

He was of the view that the promotion of SME sector besides generating employment opportunities will also play positive role in the economic development of the country. In the next budget, he also demanded introduction of tax holiday for the SME sector.

The government should declare all export bound goods and services as zero-rated and their strict surveillance through the FBR to control leakages, he said and called for the tuning of the FBR to turn it into a business community and business friendly agency of the state.

He said that presently KP has nearly 64000 registered tax payers, which is just 6 percent of the total tax payers and stressed need for its enhancement to 15percent through adopting a friendly environment.

He was in favour of the levy of fixed tax on small and medium businesses and preparation of a strategy in this regard in consultations with traders' associations and small chambers.

Adnan demanded the constitution of such bodies on both federal and provincial levels with the consultations with chambers and associations of the provinces concerned.

To a question about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), he urged it too for bringing its sales tax to single digit and launching of volunteer registration system and six month exemption for the newly registered persons.

He said that after the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, businessmen working in different provinces are required to get the tax number of the same revenue authority along with FBR, which is cumbersome step. Therefore, he proposed for either declaring National Identity Card (NIC) or such a tax number, which besides FBR is also acceptable to the concerned provincial revenue authority and bring uniformity in the tax number.