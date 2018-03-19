islamabad - The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency has found the Industrial Zone in sector I-9, parts of sector I-10 and Mandi Morr as the worst pollution-hit areas of the federal capital, it has been learnt.

The levels of some poisonous gases and Suspended Particulate Matter (SPM) in the air were found to be exceeding the acceptable standards in these areas of the city, according to the recent study by the EPA. EPA is a department of the ministry of climate change responsible for the protection, conservation, rehabilitation and improvement of environment, for the prevention and control of pollution, and promotion of sustainable development. The study pertaining to the air quality revealed disturbing facts.

According to the sample taken from sector I-9/3 (Location-15) during February 1 to March 3, the presence of Suspended Particulate Matter in the ambient air was recorded at 114 µg/m3 against the standard 35 µg/m3. Presence of Nitric Oxide (NO) was recorded at 76 µg/m3 against the standard 40 µg/m3 while Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) was recorded at 112 µg/m3 against the standard 80 µg/m3.

Similarly, the sample collected from Mandi Morr (Location-5) revealed that SPM was recorded at 267 µg/m3 against the standard 35 µg/m3, Nitric Oxide (NO) at 216 µg/m3 against the standard 40 µg/m3 and Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) at 282 µg/m3 against the standard 80 µg/m3.

Data of Location-16, sector I-9 Markaz revealed that SPM stood at 130 µg/m3 against the standard 35 µg/m3, Nitric Oxide (NO) at 42 µg/m3 against the standard 40 µg/m3 and Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) at 91 µg/m3 against the standard 80 µg/m3.

This was the first study pertaining to the air quality after year 2011 due to the equipment getting dysfunctional years back. The present EPA management recently got the equipment functional so as to access the quality of air in the capital city. According to the EPA officials, the air at IJP road is also not fit for human health due to excessive SPM.

According to the EPA officials, 30 locations were identified in three most vulnerable areas of the city including sector I-9, sector I-10 and Kahuta Triangle (Industrial Zone). Sector I-9 was monitored at 10 locations, sector I-10 at 13 locations while the Kahuta Triangle was monitored at 7 locations where newly-overhauled machinery kept functioning for almost 24 hours without any break so that accurate data could be collected. The federal capital, with its greenery and trees, might have been expected to have a relatively lower level of air pollution compared to other major cities but this is not the case.

According to the medical specialists, the top illness “Ischemic heart disease” is caused by air pollution. The gases, which are the most common air pollutants, can trigger asthma attacks. SPM are tiny particles found in smoke, air and dust which can easily make their way into the respiratory system. Heavy dust particles settle soon while the tiny dust particles takes longer time to disperse.

Similarly, smoke is composed of gases and fine particles, which go deep into lungs when one breaths in it. The industrial units in sector I-9 are producing pollutants of dangerous proportion.

These pollutants are produced by vehicles, industry, burning of solid waste, brick kilns and natural dust. According to the officials, there are 12 steel mills running their business in the I-9 Sector. Similarly, around 200 brick kilns operating in the vicinity of the twin cities burn thousands of tonnes of coal for brick production and the smog produced by these brick kilns results in health issues.