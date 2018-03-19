ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized an annual family gala at F-9 Park, aimed at providing entertainment to residents of the capital city on the weekend. The gala was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life. They enjoyed interacting with the Islamabad Traffic Police under the command of IG Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, reported a news channel. ITP officials engaged the general public in informative and entertaining activities throughout the day.

Earlier, the IG police visited various stalls and highlighted the citizen-friendly and positive attitude of the police department. Hundreds of families visited the gala with free entry tickets. Special magical shows, a puppet show, gymnastics, a bicycle show, jumping castle activity, face painting, fire fighting show, and other activities were organized for children at the event. The ITP organised stalls in the gala where an educational team comprising police officials raised awareness among the people about road safety and traffic rules. The gala was also attended by families of 41 martyrs, who were honoured at the event. The visitors said it was a good opportunity for them to spend quality time with friends and family and that they thoroughly enjoyed all the entertaining programmes held at the gala.–APP