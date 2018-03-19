Dr Ibtasam Thakur

Lahore College for Women University is an independent Women's University in Lahore, Pakistan, founded as a Women's College in May 1922. This is one of the oldest female institutions of Pakistan.

It admits students at the intermediate, bachelors, masters, and PhD levels.

Eighty-two students have so far done their PhD from LCWU in different disciplines.

Born of discrimination and isolation of women in current culture of Pakistan, this institution has given a toehold to women in Pakistan and their graduates become pioneers in many fields.

Women education in South Asia has never been an easy task. It remained a hugely contested matter in societies like Pakistan and Afghanistan. In such situation female institutions are symbol of protection. But progress andintegrity of any institution depends upon its leadership.Robin Sharma states that leadership is not about a title or a designation. It's about impact, influence and inspiration. Impact involves getting results, influence is about spreading the passion you have for your work, and you have to inspire team-mates.

Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi is one of those leaders. When I saw her for the first time she was going upstairs in her office. I was highly impressed with her graceful and simple personality but at that time what I knew about her was just that she has done her PhD in Educational Management and Planning from Birmingham University, UK, post-doctorate from Cambridge University and she was Vice Chancellor of LCWU.

But I didn’t know that her charismatic and dynamic leadership has made a history of achievements in LCWU. She has made this university not only knowledge house but a marvelous platform for girls to nurturetheir wisdom and integrity. She is a pillar in the history of LCWU who has launched Learning Management System that is highly successful and time saving for students and can save them from academic loss.

In her leadership LCWU has signed many MoUs with international partners and did collaborations with some Chinese universities as a part of CPEC. She has established a world class central library with global connections and worldwide research data excess.

She has seriously worked on capacity building of faculty and raised the standard of research. For that purpose, not only she has encouraged her faculty members to attend international conferences all over the world and produce productive quality research work but also arranged to conduct almost 12 international conferences in the years 2016 and 2017 and six international workshops alongside, international events such as TED LCWU, international and national seminar so far under her dynamic leadership. So much so 291 research papers were produced only during the year 2017.

One of her outstanding contribution is establishment of E–Rozgar center with the collaboration of Government of Punjab which helps women acquire IT skills to expand, start and strengthen entrepreneurial ventures.

She was the one to start the first Research Journal in LCWU and now LCWU has 8 Research Journals and the number is still growing.

Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi has made tremendous contribution towards establishing the university on sound footing. Her role in making the university the most viable will be written in golden words in history of LCWU.

She is not only a Vice Chancellor but a wonderful human being who believes in empowerment of women through education.

She is ardent believer of attaining higher level of discipline and imparting specific training of women to inculcate integrity, honesty and strong value system.

She is a divine gift for LCWU. I pay my tribute to this legendary personality who is working day and night just for the betterment of women of Pakistan. Truly, leadership makes the difference.