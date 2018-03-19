LAHORE - Phenomenal Juan Cruz Losada and Hamza Mawaz Khan helped Master Paints/Rizvi’s clinch the prestigious trophy after beating Barry’s 9-8 in the thrilling final of the Diamond Paints National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2018 played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Sunday.

Losada struck superb seven goals while high-flying Hamza Mawaz Khan, who though converted just one goal, yet played key role in team’s 9-8 title win by restricting Barry’s top player Juan Maria Ruiz Tito from scoring crucial goals, which provided full support to Losada to keep on scoring freely for their team. For his superb performance, Hamza was named player of the final while Farooq Amin Sufi also contributed one goal.

Barry’s 8-goaler Juan Maria Ruiz Tito was also tremendous with stick and pony and pumped in six goals, but his efforts couldn’t bear fruit for his side. His teammates Bilal Haye and Ramiro Zavaleta converted one goal each.

Barry’s had an ideal start as they banged in a brace – one each by Tito and Bilal Haye – to get 2-0 lead. The second chukker saw Master Paints/Rizvi’s bouncing back by thwarting two goals – one each by Losada and Hamza - while Barry’s hit one take back 3-2 lead. Barry’s maintained their supremacy in the third chukker as well by thwarting two goals against Master Paints/Rizvi’s one to retain their lead of 5-3.

In the high-voltage fourth chukker, Master Paints/Rizvi’s not only prevailed over their rivals but also won the hearts of their fans by displaying high-quality polo and firing fabulous five goals and four among them were banged in by Losada, who amused the spectators with his world-class polo skills while they got their fifth one of the chukker through Sufi Farooq to get 8-5 edge. Tito produced only goal for Barry’s in the chukker to make it 8-6.

Barry’s changed their gears in the fifth and last chukker by hammering two back-two back goals to level the score 8-8 and making the final thrilling one. After this 8-8 draw, both the sides had only minute to score the match-winning goal or otherwise, the final had to be decided in the sudden death (sixth) chukker. It was once again phenomenal Losada, who converted the 60-yard penalty successfully and guided his team to a well-deserving nail-biting 9-8 victory.

Soon after the victory of Master Paints/Rizvi’s, the polo enthusiasts entered the ground and lifted Losada on their shoulders and celebrated the victory with finalists in great style. International umpires Howard George Smith and Jason Dixon supervised the final as field umpires while Diego Araya was match referee.

Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Also present on the occasion were Lahore Polo Club president Irfan Ali Hyder, executive committee members, secretary Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, families of players and members and a great number of polo lovers, who enjoyed not only the nail-biting final but also kept on cheering for the favorite teams throughout the thriller.