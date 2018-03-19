Quetta Gladiators new signing Australian Twenty20 specialist shows his eagerness to join his team for Pakistan-leg of the Pakistan Super League’s third edition. The right-handed batsman has also represented Lahore Qalandars in previous edition. A useful off-break bowler as well Green represents Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash Twenty20 league. He tweeted to show his availability for his team. “Loving where my cricket takes me. Looking forward to my first visit to Pakistan with my @TeamQuetta family for our playoff match against @PeshawarZalmi on Tuesday night ?? Exciting spectacle to be apart of and cannot wait to get out there! #HBLPSL #ShaanePakistan #Zordaar11.”