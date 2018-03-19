LAHORE - A meeting of the Muttahida Majlise Amal to decide office-bearers will be held in Karachi on Tuesday (tomorrow).

JUI-F head Maulana Fazalur Rehman, Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, JUP-Noorani secretary general Shah Awais Noorani, Islami Tehreek chief Allama Sajid Naqvi and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith head Professor Sajid Mir along with other senior leaders of the parties will participate in the meeting.

Sources said the meeting will nominate the office-bearers of the MMA — a recently revived alliance of the five religious parties representing all four Islamic school of thoughts, Brelvi, Deobandi, Ahle Hadith and Shia.

Meanwhile, MJA head Professor Sajid Mir in a statement denied reports regarding differences in MMA leadership over nomination of office-bearers.

He said the process of the nomination of office-bearers will be completed on March 20 with mutual consultation and all parties part of the MMA will have equal representation in the alliance.

He said MMA will participate in the general elections with full preparation and will give stunning results. Professor Mir said the development lied in the continuation of democratic process in the country.

