LAHORE (PR): National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) is endeavouring for rapid and immediate provision of transparent computerized national identity documents and completion of all requirements of public registration at their doorsteps.

As per directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Election Commission of Pakistan, such adult Pakistani citizen men and specially women of far flung and backward areas of Nadra Regional Office Punjab, Lahore Region's districts Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Sheikhopura, Nankana and Kasur, who could not get their identity cards prepared as yet, for them to bring further speedy steps towards national registration, by taking prompt action on the special vision and directives of Nadra Chairman Usman Yousaf Mobin under the supervision of Nadra Punjab Director General, Lahore Region Syed Saqlain Abbas Bukhari the Nadra Lahore Regional Office has initiated "Nadra Mobile Registration Car" Project for 3 months period.

The regular inauguration was done by Federal Interior Minister Chaudhary Ahsan Iqbal in a ceremony held at Regional Head Office, Nadra, Johar Town, Lahore.

Be it known that in order to bridge the difference in men and women voters, to bring further expedite the process of National Registration, besides Nadra Centres and Nadra vans, Mobile Registration Car Project has been launched.

Such mobile cars on implementing the applications of the public, will reach the place as per schedule, where mobile vans can't reach and to accomplish the registration of men and specially women with speed and minimum documents, will assist the Election Commission, so that all the Pakistani men and women, by using the right of their vote, can play their active role together with in the development of the country.