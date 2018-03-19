Tahir Jahangir

1. Naturelle Cooking Oil claims to be the purest of its form. What are the bases behind this claim?

The reason is simple. Naturelle cooking oil is not chemically treated or refined. Whenevez any kind of food or oil is treated with chemicals, it might leave harmful traces behind. The use of Hydrogen Peroxide or Chlorine – two harmful substances - to bleach cooking oil is very common. Even small traces of substances, when left behind during refining processes, can cause serious damage to your body, especially your digestive tract. For this purpose, we carefully treat Naturelle cooking oil without any chemical intervention.

2. How is Naturelle cooking oil different from other cooking oils?

Apart from being free of chemical intervention, Naturelle is the oil of first press. It means that the oil does not go through the solvent extraction process. To explain it in layman’s term, solvent extraction process is used to extract every last drop of oil from its seed. In its aim to extract the last bit of oil, sometimes, parts of the seed also get mixed in the oil which alters its taste and purity. Moreover, the process relies heavily on the use of solvents – a petro chemical product that is harmful for our health if consumed.

For Naturelle, about 70-75% of the purest form of oil is extracted without going through the solvent extraction process. This way, the end product not only retains its taste but is also of the finest quality.

3. What is Naturelle’s treatment process?

After taking the oil of the first press, it is refined through a unique process especially developed by us. The oil is heated at 200 degree centigrade or more, which removes all impurities including water and other odiferous materials by disintegrating them and turning them into gaseous state. These gases are then sucked out through the vacuum system which results in a chemical free, pure end product.

Inspired from the age-old tradition of using high temperature to remove impurities from oil, our process is more efficient. It is carried out under controlled conditions with food-grade stainless steel vessels to ensure highest quality product.

4. What are the health benefits of organic oil?

Since Naturelle oil is devoid of chemicals, bleach and preservatives, it has numerous health benefits. It helps aid digestion, lowers bad cholesterol and is over-all good for the heart.

5. What is good and bad cholesterol?

Good cholesterol is HDL (high density lipoprotein) which naturally occurs in almost all oils and fat. LDL (low density lipoprotein) is bad cholesterol as it is harmful when taken in large quantity.

When artificial chemicals are used especially during the hydrogenating process, it causes molecular imbalance in its structure which results in unsaturated molecules. When these unsaturated molecules are consumed, they create LDL that leads to various health problems. Since Naturelle is not chemically treated, it remains free from LDL.

6. What is the difference between organic and normal cooking oil?

When we say organic, it strictly implies that no harmful chemicals or preservatives are used in the production phase. For Naturelle cooking oil, we ensure that no chemicals are used in any of the steps; from extraction to bleaching, it is all done naturally.

Usually cooking oils are lighter in color. That is largely because of chemical treatment and preservatives. Naturelle, on the other hand, is slightly darker due to its being rich in keratins. A test that can be done is to place a bottle of Naturelle in sunlight. After six to eight hours, the oil will go lighter as the sunrays will act as a bleaching agent. If there were preservatives involved, Naturelle would retain its color which is not the case.

7. Where are the seeds sourced from?

Seeds are sourced from farms within Pakistan as well as from Ukraine, Russia, Eastern Europe and Canada. All these countries have strict food safety regulations which ensure high quality seeds. What is good and bad cholesterol?

8. How does Naturelle help its consumers lead a healthy life?

Since Naturelle is free of preservatives, it helps its consumers lead an active life. It is rich in keratins and vitamins. Moreover, due to being chemical free, the oil can be reused multiple times as compared to other cooking oils without the fear of it becoming carcinogenic.