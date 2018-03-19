Plantation part of road projects: NHA

ISLAMABAD (APP): As per National Highway Authority (NHA) approved policy, plantation has been declared the integral part of road construction activates. Being source of economic benefit, plantation has been made part of all Highway Projects launched in last five years, an official of NHA told APP. He said that a proposal for plantation of 122,877 plants for two years has been processed for three sections of D.I. Khan-Mughal Kot Highway (N-50) and Median of Nowshera-Chitral Road (N-45). He said that approximately 206,525 trees are planned to be planted in Punjab on N-55 from Kashmore to Dera Ghazi Khan section of Indus Highway and Lahore -Rawalpindi section of Grand Trunk Road (-N-5). Moreover approximately 70,350 plants will be planted in Sindh on Moro-Sakrand N-5 and in District Ghotki from Km 525 to 608 of N-5. He said that on Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway (M-4) the tree plantation schemes for five years in the Right of Way are under procurement process. About the under-construction projects, he said that proper plantation will commence at the time of completion of the ongoing projects.

Plantation has been made part of contract document and sufficient amount has been incorporated in new civil works contacts, he said.

LPG sector witnesses over 135PC growth

ISLAMABAD (APP): The sale of LPG has increased from 502,232 Metric Ton (mt) to 1,176,496.47 mt during the last four calendar years, showing a remarkable growth of 134.25 percent. "Total sale of the LPG was 502,232 mt in the year 2014, which increased to 875,087 in 2015, 1,164,706 mt in 2016 and 1,176,496.47 mt in 2017. This sector witnessed remarkable growth due to effective policies of the present government," Chairman Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors Association of Pakistan (LPGDAP) Irfan Khokhar told APP while sharing official data. Giving further details, he said, local production of the commodity was 440,115 mt in 2014, 629,509 mt in 2015, 650,918 mt in 2016 and 715,142 mt in 2017, while its import gradually increased from 62,117 mt to 461,354.47 mt during the period under review. Answering a question, he said the govt had successfully brought down and maintained the LPG prices between Rs 80 and 100 per kilogram during the last four and half years, which was earlier being sold at Rs 350 and Rs 400 per kg in different parts of the country.

PTDC plans venture with world firms

ZISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has decided to approach multi-national companies for joint venture and up-gradation of its motels and other sites. An official of PTDC told APP that for beautification of PTDC motels, interested parties have been invited to get the work get the work done on sponsorship basis. He said that private sector has also been invited to work on joint venture, Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis in the field of tourism, for which some investors have approached from outside and within the country. He said that as soon as land is made available, construction work will be started. He said that PTDC also approached provincial governments Punjab and Sindh for provision of land on lease at Sadho Balla, for promotion of tourism and Gorakh hill station for joint venture for promotion f tourism. Meanwhile, PTDC is also planning to develop tourists spot at Sukkur Sindh province on its own piece of land. He said that the PTDC would develop fabricated resorts besides tent village.

In this connection, Managing Director PTDC Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor had a meeting with Chief Secretary, Secretary Information, Technology and Tourism Department Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman to get land on lease for developing fabricated resorts. The Gilgit Baltistan government agreed to provide land on lease to PTDC at Shigar and other tourist's places for the purpose.

An official said that PTDC is also planning to establish tent accommodation of about 300 tents at existing facilities of PTDC motels to facilitate tourists. He said that "We are also working to have other hotels on our panel. Besides, online booking facility is also being introduced to facilitate tourists.

Factories water damaging fish seeds

MULTAN (APP): Millions of fish seeds at pond area of river Sutlej, near Head Islam, have been damaged due to poisonous and polluted water. River Sutlej has nearly 7,000 acres of pond area for nurturing fish seeds. Due to disposal of sewerage and poisonous water from Chunian Industrial Estate into the river, millions of fish have died. The living of hundreds of families is linked with the fish business. According to Assistant Director Fisheries Chaudhry Abrar Gujjar, the polluted water is damaging fish and livestock sectors. He said that water is being polluted due to disposal of untreated and poisonous water from factories, mostly tanneries situated at Chunian Industrial Estate, into the river. About fish contracts, he said that the Fisheries Department used to earn nearly Rs6.6 million from the annual contracts. He feared that the river water pollution could affect the contract process this year. The official said the department had informed high-ups about the losses being caused by the untreated water. The situated has also been discussed with the Environment Protection Department.

He said laws exit which bar the factories from releasing their waste material and untreated water into the river, he said adding that the factory owners, however, were violating the laws with impunity. He said the poisonous and untreated water was also damaging pond areas near Head Marala, Head Qadirabad and some others places.